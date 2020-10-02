Early birds flock to the Harrison County Fairgrounds ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From across the United States, campers and RVs found their lots at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, ready to unload and unwind for the week ahead.
Hattiesburg resident Clifton Walters said “Get everything down here, and get set up. (I) look around a bit before I get in the car and start cruising.”
For the past four years, Cruisin' the Coast visitors have used the grounds as a vacation away from their vacation.
“It’s very family oriented," said Fairgrounds Director Greg Whitfield. "They do like coming out here just to get away from the hustle and bustle that goes on in the downtown area.”
Around 70 lots are expected to be filled with vehicles for the week, and guests said they enjoy the seclusion of the fairgrounds, but also how close the site is to the shows, meetups and more.
“When I leave here and go down there on the coast, I stay until about 10 o’clock at night and I come back here so I can get back up the next day and go right back out. It isn’t that far away,” Walters said.
Although most of the Cruisin' action happens along the coast, the lively crowds that stay at the fairgrounds create their own, unofficial event.
“Our local community out here, they enjoy it as well, being able to drive out here and see some antique cars instead of having to go all the way down to the beach." said Whitfield.
People also said doing things their own way is something typical for the Cruisin' crowd.
“They’re very family oriented," said Whitfield. "They’re always cooking breakfast, lunch and always having BBQs out here all the time.”
It’s something that people look forward too, next to cruising in their cars.
If you want to see the full Cruisin' the Coast schedule, click this link.
