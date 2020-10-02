Bay St. Louis retailers gearing up for Cruisin’ the Coast

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis merchants are already getting geared up for Cruisin’ the Coast, although the downtown area won’t be slammed with crowds until later next week. And business operators are just happy that the pandemic didn’t slam the brakes on a big retail opportunity.
Yuki Northington, owner of Social Chair boutique, has worked Cruisin’ the Coast for a long time and she knows how to manage the market.
“The wives come to see me,” said Northington. “Honestly, I sell tons of jewelry and it’s okay because their husbands spent so much money on those cars that they can get whatever they want.”
And when competing for customers, she tries to set her business apart from everyone else.
“When shoppers come from out of town, they don’t want to go in every store and see the exact same thing,” said Northington. “So, we work really hard to get local stuff that is just in our store.”
For Northington and other downtown retailers, this is one of the most important business opportunities of the year.
“Cruisin' is always huge for us,” said Northington. “It’s the start of Christmas, really. We push really hard to get our trees up and everything ready because the cruisers come back year after year and they really support Bay St. Louis.”
Shay Cross, owner of Magnolia Antiques, was among those business operators worried because of the pandemic.
“Very worried,” said Cross. “We were worried everything was going to be canceled. We were worried people weren’t going to come out, bring their cars and spend their money. But, I think that we’re going to be pleasantly surprised.”
Cross has her store stocked with tried-and-true collectibles, but she’s found that not all shoppers are alike.
“During Cruisin', a lot of automobile collectibles, but cruisers really have very varied tastes and they collect everything under the sun," said Cross. "Cruisin' is our favorite time of year. We really look forward to Cruisin'. We love the people, we love the cars. We love the energy. So, we’re very excited that Cruisin' hasn’t been closed this year.”
