Youth for Christ expands its ministry on the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Youth for Christ has purchased an entire city block on Pass Road in Gulfport with plans to renovate the buildings and turn the property into the organization’s campus.
The ministry hopes to move its thrift store to the location and offer some office space to rent. One important part of the plan will have a direct impact on young people.
“We want to have a state of the art teen center," said Youth for Christ executive director Brad Holt. “Go cart track, laser tag, arcade inside of it. Something that every kid in south Mississippi is going to want to come to.”
Holt said this is an answer to prayer. Youth for Christ actually began in an upper room of a two-story building on the property.
“We started here 35 years ago as a renter and today, God has provided an opportunity for Youth For Christ to literally own this entire city block. So we want to dedicate this to the Lord," said Holt.
It’s all helping Youth for Christ to continue its mission to reach out to young people and connect them to local churches.
“I’m excited about it. Because I believe that we’re going to see some amazing things happen for the kingdom of God right here in Gulfport, Mississippi.”
Youth for Christ will host prayer revival services on the property’s parking lot on the first Sunday of every month, starting with this Sunday at 6 p.m. during Cruisin' the Coast. The property is located at 333 Pass Road, across from Life Church.
