Thursday’s Forecast

This morning isn’t quite as chilly as yesterday morning but with temperatures mainly in the 50s, it’s still cooler than normal for early October. Sunny skies are expected today with afternoon highs in the mid 80s which will be warmer than yesterday. A weak cool front will arrive later tonight with little fanfare. This front will allow for slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon: in the mid to upper 70s. And another chilly start is expected late Saturday morning when temperatures will again reach the lower 50s and perhaps mid to upper 40s, about as chilly as it was on Wednesday morning earlier this week. Little to no rain is expected across South Mississippi over the next seven days.