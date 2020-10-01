South Mississippi voter participation increases as general election approaches

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Circuit Clerk offices in South Mississippi have been very busy lately, as more voters have been coming in ahead of time for the November 3rd general election.
There’s been a steady stream of people coming into Gulfport’s Harrison County Courthouse to vote absentee, and that process began on September 21.
“All votes count,” said Keith Rurner. “I haven’t voted since I was in Las Vegas and that was seven years ago. So now, I’m going to be a resident, I just moved here to Mississippi, so I’m registered here now and I’m going to vote every time they have an election.”
The urgency to vote has been building momentum for the last 10 days, as more people are either registering to vote, or casting their absentee ballots.
Rod Rishel and his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Dickson said they voted absentee for several reasons.
“We’re going to be traveling on election day," said Rishel. "We already have plans in-place so we thought we’d take care of this.”
Dickinson also agreed, but added that it’s also easier for elderly voters to participate.
“It makes it a lot easier and I think if older people know this, then they don’t have to stand in line and they’ll be more likely to vote and I think that’s good.” said Dickson.
Military veteran, Leonard Conway also thinks it’s a good thing that he can cast his vote now, especially since he’s having to navigate with one leg.
“I just wanted to vote early that way I make sure my vote is counted and also too that I’m not going to stand in any line.” Conway said.
Also, for the voters who’ll either vote absentee or stand in the line November 3rd, the deadline to register is Monday, October 5th.
