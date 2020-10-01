MSU’s Hunter Renfroe went yard into Tampa Bay Rays history books

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. (WLOX) - A former Mississippi State Bulldog just hammered his way into the record books.
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe went yard, smacking an 85 mile per hour pitch to left field for the first postseason grand slam in Tampa Bay Rays history Wednesday!
The homerun was also Renfroe’s first career postseason hit as he helped the Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 and winning their American League wild card matchup in a two-game sweep. In four plate appearances Wednesday, Renfroe finished with one hit, one run, and four RBI.
Renfroe and the Rays advance to the best-of-five American League Division Series against their rival - New York Yankees - in San Diego next week.
