Michael Thomas returns to practice on limited basis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Black and Gold could use a boost after losing their second straight game for the first time since 2017 and Drew Brees being scrutinized for not taking shots downfield. Thankfully, one of the Saints key weapons maybe back to help out the offense.
Star receiver and Drew’s number one target Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday. In limited participation, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year looked good according to Alvin Kamara and was moving well from what local media in attendance saw. Thomas has not practiced since suffering a high ankle injury against Tampa Bay.
Right now, it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to play Sunday in Detroit, but the team was encouraged to see him.
“He looked good, he looked really good. I know he has been chomping at the bit," New Orleans starting quarterback Drew Brees said. “Obviously he’s a guy who has never missed time, is always fighting through things throughout the season but man, just a tough guy and a great competitor so great to get him back, he looked really good so we’ll see what that role is and go from there.”
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, starting guard Andrus Peat, and tight end Jared Cook did not practice Wednesday. Jenkins is out with an illness. Peat suffered an ankle injury, Cook a groin injury against the Packers.
