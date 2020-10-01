Masks still required in salons, casinos; Restrictions on restaurants adjusted

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Mississippi’s mask mandate has been lifted for many, Gov. Reeves is keeping the order to mask up in place for close-contact businesses and schools.
Reeves said he made the decision not to extend the mask order on Wednesday because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have seen a significant drop since the mandate was first put in place two months ago.
Hair salons and barber shops
Close-contact businesses, such as hair salons and barber shops, are among those required to continue enforcing mask ordinances.
“It is a little bit like, you feel like you’re being picked on in a way,” said Brushes stylist Mandy Andersen.
Many of Mandy’s co-workers feel the same way.
“I mean, it is frustrating but I can’t do anything about it. I still got to work. No matter what it is. I still got to pay my bills," said stylist Cicely Melvin. “So If I got to wear the mask, I’ll wear the mask. I mean, it is annoying. It gets on my nerves. It falls off my face but it is what I got to do."
Many of the stylists are hopeful the masks won’t be required too much longer.
“We will just keep doing it," said Andersen. “We will just keep wearing the masks and, hopefully like you said, eventually (Reeves) will set those executive orders back some more.”
Restaurants, bars, and casinos
Safety and social distancing guidelines are still in effect for restaurants and food service workers. However, the new executive order does not mandate customers to wear masks in restaurants unless the business has its own policy requiring them.
Restrictions on alcohol, though, remain in place. That means alcoholic drinks can still only be served to customers that are already seated and may not be sold between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Bars and restaurants must maintain updated floor plans that ensure at least six feet of separation between each party, whether indoor or outdoor. However, seating capacity is still limited and party sizes are not to exceed a maximum of 10 people per table.
Restaurant and bar employees who come in contact with guests are still required to wear a mask.
As for casinos, the Mississippi Gaming Commission said Wednesday that despite, the statewide mask mandate expiring, mask requirements remain in place at all casinos in the state for employees and guests.
Despite the limitations still in place, it is still a relaxation of the stricter guidelines that were previously in place.
The Keg and Barrel, which opened last week in downtown Ocean Springs, is happy to continue opening at a more comfortable pace.
“Being able to open at a lower capacity, it just guarantees that we have a smoother opening for a better clientele basis, which is kind of nice for us as we open so we’re not getting flooded with too many customers,” Clayton Barney, the executive chef at Keg and Barrel. “We have a nice opening strategy, but we’re definitely looking forward to being able to get to full capacity so we can get to the full potential.”
Social gatherings and outdoor events
The latest executive order allows for more attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events, such as football games. It also limits group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors.
While masks are no longer required by state law, businesses can still require they be worn in their establishments. And some businesses say they will continue to enforce it for now.
“As of right now today, we are still enforcing the mask policy. Tomorrow, not sure.” said Finishline Performance Karting General Manager Joseph Dobson.
Will you be wearing a mask moving forward? Vote and let us know.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.