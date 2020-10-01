Mask mandate continues inside municipal buildings in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to an announcement made by Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, wearing face masks will still be required inside municipal buildings in Biloxi to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gilich extended the previous executive order that was issued on July 9, 2020, regarding face masks in city buildings.
“We’re going to continue to ask everyone to wear a face mask in city buildings,” Gilich said. "We’re asking city employees to also wear a mask when they are near others.
The announcement comes after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate during a press conference on Wednesday. The executive order relaxes other restrictions in the state, including football games and other K-12 extracurricular events to expand to 50% capacity.
It will also limit group gatherings to 20 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
This thing is not over," Gilich said “We want everyone to continue to be vigilant, to continue to take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family.”
The new executive orders are in effect until Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.