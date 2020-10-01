Hotel Legends and Sapphire Supper Club open in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Santa Maria Del Mar in downtown Biloxi has come back to life. Hotel Legends and the Sapphire Supper Club officially opened after years of secrecy.
Inspired by the Hollywood elite of the 1930′s, 40′s, and 50′s, the sapphire colored hotel is continuing the rich history that Biloxi is known for.
“I think it was a great experience," said Kenny Glavan, Lodging and Leisure Investments Regional Director of Hotel Operations. “You took a dream and vision and you were able to make it come alive. As we got deeper into the development and enhancements of the property, we were wowing ourselves. We were saying look at this. There’s not going to be anything like this anywhere. So that’s what got us all excited.”
As one of the last structures left in Biloxi in disrepair after Katrina, the building has a story, one that Glavan said is still being told today.
“The Coast was well known for all the legends of the past making their mark here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in different venues, restaurants, and night clubs back in the day," said Glavan. “We’ve brought that piece back and then some.”
Speaking of restaurants and night clubs, Hotel Legends has a little of both, it’s called the Sapphire Supper Club.
“At Sapphire Supper Club you will be engulfed with the entertainment," said Tessy Lambert, Hotel Legends Director of Public Relations. “You will be astonished with your food. It is a top-tier restaurant here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Legends adorn the walls of the hotel, and a secret salute to the famous Hollywood sign awaits those who look up at the front desk.
Also, an overall top-tier experience is how Lambert said everyone should feel as they walk through the doors.
“You are going to be immediately wowed with the vintage Hollywood glamour from the 1930′s to the 1950′s," said Lambert. “Storytellers and performers that you’ve seen on the big screen will surround you and give you all of that nostalgia from that time period and bring all of their glitz and glamour with them.”
