Hotel Legends and Sapphire Supper Club open in Biloxi

Update: Congrats, Alexis Benton! We will message you for details. We are giving away $100 for dinner at the newest place to get your kicks in Biloxi! To enter, follow these steps: 1. LIKE our page 2. SHARE this post 3. TAG the Guy or Doll you would bring with you (Please tag only people you know) Sapphire Supper Club will open the doors on October 1, 2020. Still need a reservation 👇 www.opentable.com/r/sapphire-supper-club-at-legends-hotel-biloxi The giveaway will run from September 21 to September 29. A winner will be drawn at random & announced here on September 30. To be eligible to win, you must like our page and share the post on the public setting.