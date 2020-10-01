Harrison County Utility Authority resumes curbside recycling services

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Although Hurricane Sally’s impact caused the Material Recycle Facility in Pensacola to close down, the Harrison County Utility Authority will resume it’s curbside recycling services.
All residents and member agencies within the HCUA service area will continue recycling with normal operations. The HCUA will also store as much as it can until the facility in Pensacola reopens, minimizing the amount of material being landfilled.
To learn more about the Harrison County Utility Authority, please visit www.hcua-ms.us or follow HCUA on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.