Gulf Coast & Pearl River ready for MACCC South opener

Notes: Gulf Coast has won eight of the last nine meetings, dating back to 2011 and 12 of the last 14 back to 2007 … Gulf Coast is averaging 26.7 points in the last nine games, Pearl River 10.6 … Gulf Coast has seven shutouts in its 41 victories, the last of which came in 2014 … Pearl River has 19 shutouts, the last of which came in 2003 … Gulf Coast won six straight between 2011 and 2016 … Pearl River’s longest win streak is 17 between 1953 and 1965 … The biggest Gulf Coast win in series history was a 52-7 win in 2008, while the biggest Pearl River win came in 1961 (60-6) … This is the latest season-opener for Gulf Coast since the 1944 season started on Oct. 6 … The only other later start was in 1928 (Oct. 5, when the Mississippi State Teacher’s College Varsity – now USM – won 12-2) … In 1927, the season also started on Oct. 1, and Perkinston tied that same squad 0-0 … Perk would play that varsity squad one more time and lose in 1928, before taking five of six games against the USM freshman squad through 1970.