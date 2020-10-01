Gov. Tate Reeves increases crowd capacity at high school football games

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The friday night lights experience hasn’t been the same for many in 2020. The coronavirus has limited gatherings of more than ten people to stop the spread, but because of Wednesday’s new executive order by Governor Tate Reeves, there will a lot more fans in stands going forward.
Governor Reeves eased restrictions on attendance at high school football games, increasing stadium capacity from 25 to 50 percent.
However, college stadiums will continue to be limited at 25 percent capacity and Reeves said the state will look at data related to attendance for college games to see if they can allow more people in.
