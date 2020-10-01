Garden Park Medical Center now officially a part of the Singing River family

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Garden Park Medical Center has officially joined the Singing River Health System family, expanding healthcare services to more people in South Mississippi.
Singing River Health System announced the completion of the acquisition on Thursday. Garden Park Medical Center will now be known as Singing River Gulfport.
The Gulfport facility will be an integral part of the strategic partnership between Singing River and Ochsner Health in New Orleans.
The acquisition of the former Garden Park Medical Center will allow both Singing River and Oschner to serve communities across the Gulf Coast with exceptional, leading-edge technology and expanded access to high-quality healthcare.
“This is another strong step in the progression of our strategic partnership with Ochsner, and together we will build upon our unique strengths and together deliver far more to the people of Mississippi than we can individually,” said Lee Bond, Chief Executive Officer, Singing River Health System.
“Singing River and Ochsner have likeminded service cultures and share an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do and look forward to advancing our Mission to Improve Health and Save Lives through our investment in the people and services at Singing River Gulfport.”
“This partnership is an example of two leading organizations coming together to build upon our common vision to lead in a time of change. With the addition of the Gulfport hospital to the Singing River family, we will have even more opportunities to expand access to high-quality care along the Gulf Coast,” said Warner Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Health. “Together, our organizations will bring the latest in digital innovation, as well as enhanced services, to patients in Mississippi.”
A new Executive Director of Surgical Services for Singing River Gulfport was also named this week. Tiffany Murdock, RN, will be the administrator for the Gulfport hospital.
“Tiffany is a constant driver of innovation, positive change, and strong team spirit for Singing River," said Bond. “Her managerial talents and expertise in surgical services are going to drive Singing River Gulfport and the entire health system to success well into the future.”
Singing River’s three hospitals located in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, and Pascagoula, along with Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock are recognized by the Leapfrog Group with an "A" Hospital Safety Grade. Half a million people now have access to high-quality care at four hospitals along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare and patient safety. The Safety Letter Grade is assigned to all general hospitals across the country to assess how well hospitals prevent medical errors and other harms to patients.
