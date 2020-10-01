Cruisin’ the Coast campers already staking out their claim

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast is almost here, but some people aren’t waiting for the official start.
Early campers along Highway 90 are already setting up for the big block party, and for many, this is move-in day for Cruisin' the Coast.
“We just like coming early and being able to cook and drink and relax until the next weekend when everything starts up.” said CTC camper C.J. Poche.
And for the next couple of weeks, Poche said he will reside in the makeshift town of Louville, which is named after his friend Louie Morales, as known as “The Guvna.”
“We give a lot of hours on what we’re doing to make this work," said Morales. “And then we take the enjoyment of having the kids having fun on us, you know.”
For 12 years, Morales has been leasing out a corner property in Biloxi and providing amenities, like a party tent and catering for about 30 people.
“You see everybody sitting over there they don’t want to get up and do the work that we do,” said Morales “But they’re all a lot of help, I promise you.”
While Morales may be the leader, Craig and Terry Phillips are the party coordinators. They made sure there was a snowball maker for the kids, and also one for adults, which is a daquiri machine.
But, there’s more to Cruisin' the Coast than just drinking and setting up tents.
“The atmosphere, the cars, I love the cars, and just a group of people we hang with,” said Craig Philips “And we meet all kinds of new people as well.”
Terry Philips also added “It’s my vacation time for two weeks to get away from everything, enjoy Mississippi, the beach, the wind, the heat not so much.”
Chris Triche has also been coming to this spot for about five years.
“This is our ideal spot," said Triche. "Because you see a lot of stuff pass by, you know. And they’re going both ways and we just sit up there by the road and enjoy the view, you know.”
Like most of his friends, he is here despite COVID-19.
“We were apprehensive at first because of the new grandbaby,” Triche said. “But, you know, the people we hang around with, they’re all safe people and everybody’s doing their part to stay protected, you know.”
Cruisin' the Coast kicks off this weekend on October 4th through the 11th.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.