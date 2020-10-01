Coast Football: Canceled Games for Week 5

Other games that had to be cut from week five include North Forrest forfeiting their entire season, allowing St. Patrick to be 1-0 in region play. Long Beach are in the last week of their 2-week quarantine and have to forfeit their game against East Central Friday. The Hornets are now 1-1 in Region 4-5A and the Bearcats are now 1-2 after forfeiting last week’s game against Gautier.