Coast Football: Canceled Games for Week 5

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The timing of Governor Tate Reeves new executive order to increase crowd capacity to 50 percent is questionable given the current state of high school teams attempting to push forward with their seasons while fighting COVID cases every week, especially here in South Mississippi.
On Tuesday, it was reported that two players and a coach at Gulfport High tested positive, which means the team will have to quarantine for 14 days, forfeiting Friday’s game against West Harrison and next week’s game against Hancock.
However, on Monday the Hawks announced that they also have to quarantine, forfeiting their game against St. Martin this week. So the question now becomes, who takes a loss in region play if both teams are in quarantine? According to Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell, the MHSAA has not given either team a solution to the scenario.
Other games that had to be cut from week five include North Forrest forfeiting their entire season, allowing St. Patrick to be 1-0 in region play. Long Beach are in the last week of their 2-week quarantine and have to forfeit their game against East Central Friday. The Hornets are now 1-1 in Region 4-5A and the Bearcats are now 1-2 after forfeiting last week’s game against Gautier.
