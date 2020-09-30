William Carey, Miss. National Guard partner for tuition discount

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Mississippi National Guard can add another university to the list of institutions offering them discounted tuition.
William Carey University will be allowing members to attend classes at $250 per credit hour.
“If we can offer an opportunity for a soldier to get a good education at an institution like William Carey, that benefits that soldier, it benefits that soldier’s family, it benefits us,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general.
Boyles said the men and women the National Guard bring to the table will be quality students for William Carey.
“We bring young men and women who are self disciplined, they’re self starters and they’re motivated to get a good education to be a real contributor to society,” Boyles said.
This tuition reduction program will also help those who take part in it get promoted within the National Guard.
“In the military, education is a very important part of what we do," Boyle said. “You think about the tactical stuff that we do everyday, but we really encourage our soldiers to get educated and at every level of promotion, they have to have an education.”
Boyles saaid the type of degrees offered at William Carey address needs in the National Guard, adding that they’re constantly in need of chaplains and health sciences graduates such as nurses and physical therapists.
William Carey is the eighth Mississippi school to partner with the Mississippi National Guard for a tuition program.
