Wednesday’s Forecast

You’ll probably want to find your sweater or jacket before heading out this morning. The chilliest air in more than 100 days has arrived on the Mississippi Coast. We’re waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s and perhaps a few upper 40s. Expect a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, crisp dry air, and no rain in sight. Tonight, temperatures will again cool into the 50s after midnight. A little warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our pattern remains on the dry side through the weekend and beyond. Another cool front arrives by Friday and will bring our afternoons back down into the 70s into the weekend. The tropics are mainly quiet other than a disturbance in the Caribbean that the National Hurricane Center says has a medium chance to develop over the next five days. There are no tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season ends in exactly two months from today.