Waveland man charged after assaulting girlfriend with axe

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Waveland Police Department arrested and charged a man after he assaulted his girlfriend with an axe on September 28th.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Wagner and charged him with aggravated domestic assault and contempt of court.
Waveland officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gladstone, regarding a domestic incident involving a woman at 916 Old Spanish Trail Lot #2. According to authorities, the incident started when Wagner became upset after his girlfriend returned from the beach.
Wagner then grabbed her throat, dragged her into another room, and began pouring cleaning liquid all over her face. After that, he grabbed an axe and threatened to kill her. Following the threats, he took the axe and cut the right side of her, according to authorities.
A neighbor came to the residence, and when Wagner opened the door, the victim ran out and ran to another neighbor’s house.
When officers arrived, Wagner was not on the scene. But, with the help from the Bay St. Louis Police Department, they were able to locate Wagner at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis. It was also revealed that Wagner had an active warrant for contempt of court in Waveland.
Wagner was taken to the Hancock County Jail and his bond was set at $5,150.
