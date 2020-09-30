U.S. Attorney’s Office expands Project EJECT into Gulfport

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi is now working with the Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on an initiative to reduce violence and enhance coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting violent crime with an emphasis on gun crimes. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst started this program in Mississippi’s largest city and said that it was designed to work in the state’s second-largest city as well.