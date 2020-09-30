Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash that happened early Wednesday on I-10 has claimed the lives of two people, said authorities.
The crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on the interstate near mile marker 60 in Jackson County. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Nissan pickup truck carrying five people went off the road, colliding with a tree.
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted and later died at the hospital. The three remaining passengers were all transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
No other vehicles were involved.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.
