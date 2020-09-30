Stennis FAA 141 flight school ready to soar

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The new flight training center at Stennis International Airport is ready for takeoff and for students.
The aviation school is part of a joint effort between Gulf Coast Aviation and the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.
“Our goal is to promote the aviation community," said Chanse Watson, the airport’s director. "All modes of aviation but particularly the general aviation, and this effort here to create a pipeline of students. There’s no reason why we can’t have our pattern, our airspace full of student pilots. We’ll actually now have two flight schools on board here at the airport: Cool Breeze Aviation, a part 61 operator here, and also Gulf Coast Aviation.”
Wade Hammond’s only been flying for about a year and a half, but he’s already a certified FAA 141 instructor.
“You can actually do like I did and fly everyday if you’d like if you have that available time and finish as soon as you can," he explained. “For my private pilot’s license, I flew everyday and sometimes twice a day.”
The hope and goal of this flight school is to not only find students that share Wade’s passion for piloting, but to help restock a dwindling flight line of flyers for the aviation industry.
“You can be a pilot, you can be an air traffic controller, you could be an airport firefighter, you could be a mechanic, you can be a FBO manager. Our goal is to bring light to all these career paths,” Watson added.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new flight school is happening at Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at Stennis International Airport.
