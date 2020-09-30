South Mississippi Strong: Community partnerships help Coastal Family Health serve the medical needs of many

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1976, Coastal Family Health has been serving the medical needs of thousands of Mississippians.
Coastal Family Health has 12 clinic locations around South Mississippi and nine representatives at area schools. They say community involvement is very important during “normal times” but especially so during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
They say they’ve been able to step up their game with a lot of hard work and help from corporate sponsorships, like the purchase of a new minivan to help serve the community in the battle against COVID-19.
An old saying is it takes a village to raise a child. And Coastal Family Health is living by that, receiving assistance from community partners and local business buy-ins to keep serving the community’s medical needs.
“We are partially funded through HERSA, the Health Resources and Services Association, as a community health center. However, we do rely heavily on other private donations, private grants, and other avenues for our finances,” said Meagan Parker, Coastal Family Health grants and compliance manager.
“Coastal Family Health had a big challenge with delivering services to its clientele,” said Emory Whitfield, Hancock-Whitney Mississippi president. “We want to be a good community partner at Hancock Whitney, so we have invested in their organization by contributing $50,000 to help them.”
Some more financial help came to Coastal Family Health in the form of a cutting-edge, 3D mammogram imaging machine
“It will help with diagnosis and the repeat rate and recall rate that you get when you have 2D because of breast densities and things like that,” said Connie Shaw, a radiologic technologist.
Then, of course, there’s COVID-19 testing, a service that Coastal Family Health has been front and center with since the pandemic began. Along with many of the drive-through testing sites you’ve seen all over South Mississippi, Coastal now has another COVID-19 testing option for the public.
“We now have curbside COVID testing centers at four of our clinics so that patients don’t have to come into the clinic and risk further exposure, as well as we’re rolling out rapid testing to get the results same day. We’ve rolled that out at our Biloxi and Leakesville locations, but in the next couple of weeks we plan to have that at all of our clinics,” Parker said.
Speaking of expansion, Coastal Family Health held groundbreaking ceremonies Tuesday for a new facility in Leakesville that’ll serve community members in Greene County.
Coastal Family Health serves more than 36,000 patients a year in South Mississippi.
