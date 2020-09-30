Pass Christian man pleads guilty to trafficking over 100 pounds of meth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from California to Mississippi.
Aaron Conrad Whavers, 50, faces at least 10 years or up to life in prison after agents recovered approximately 114 pounds of methamphetamine in Harrison County in 2019.
“I commend our federal and state partners for their incredible work in catching this drug dealer and seizing these massive quantities of illegal drugs, saving countless lives in the process. We will continue this important work with our partners in battling the scourge of meth, fentanyl and other illegal narcotics that destroy lives, tear apart families, and kill our people every single day,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.
Starting in July 2019, during an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, agents seized approximately three kilograms of pure methamphetamine in Pascagoula. In August, agents purchased approximately three kilograms of pure methamphetamine in Pass Christian.
“Working in partnership with local, state, and federal authorities to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Mississippi is a priority for MBN,” said Colonel Steven Maxwell, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. “Thus, the removal of drug traffickers and violent offenders from our businesses and residential communities is imperative.”
In November, agents learned the source of supply had traveled to Mississippi from California, at which time they executed search warrants on Whavers' home and a tractor-trailer. They recovered over 37 kilograms of methamphetamine, 988 grams of fentanyl and a handgun. The DEA lab confirmed most of the methamphetamine was 100% pure.
“Partnerships between law enforcement agencies is essential to identify, investigate and prosecute the illegal distribution of narcotics,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sutphin. “Criminal activity has no place in our society, and law enforcement throughout Mississippi will continue working together to make our communities safer.”
Whavers further faces fines up to $10,000,000 and at least five years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2021.
