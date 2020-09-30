MGCCC’s “impressive, gentle giants” on offense

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The MGCCC Bulldogs return six starters on offense from their 2019 NJCAA championship roster, and of that group, four of them make up Gulf Coast’s monstrous offensive line.
Coach Jack Wright told WLOX that this may be the biggest offensive front he’s had as the group averages out to 6′6″ 360 pounds, with three freshman topping out at 6′7″ or taller.
The veteran group should make the transition from high school to college easier for MGCCC’s two freshman quarterbacks, keeping the pocket clean.
“It’s an impressive looking group," head coach Jack Wright said. "I don’t really look at them that way because they’re a bunch of gentle giants, they’re a bunch of really good guys. I kind of look at them a little differently, but they are some large guys.”
“I call them some towers, skyscrapers," quarterback Philip Short said. “I’m 6′1” so I can barely see over them, but they make my job a lot easier. They can pass protect, they can move too that’s the biggest thing. You get a lot of tall lineman that can’t move, but they actually can move so that’s the good thing about it. They make my job a lot easier and I’m sure they make the running backs job easier and receivers.”
The storied rivalry between Pearl River and Gulf Coast continues Thursday, October 1st in Poplarville for the 2020 season opener at 7 p.m. The game is sold out, however, fans will still be able to enjoy the action via livestream at prccmedia.com .
