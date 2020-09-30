Family of missing 93-year-old Stone Co. grandfather pleads for his safe return

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of a missing Stone County man is hoping for the best and fearing the worst as another day goes by without any sign of the 93-year-old grandfather.
Johnnie Hall hasn’t been seen or heard from in eleven days. Law enforcement has searched for hours across several counties but with no luck.
His granddaughters, Nikki Hall and Ebony Brown, are desperate for their grandfather’s safe return.
“The stress of it, it’s just nothing you can anticipate ever going through," Brown said. “And it’s just unreal. We can not believe this is happening.”
Officials said Hall was last seen leaving his house on Sept. 19 at about 8:30 a.m. near Mage Road. He was also last seen wearing khaki pants, suspenders, and a brown and black plaid shirt.
Hall’s granddaughters said it’s unusual for their grandfather to leave for long periods of time.
“He hated to drive," Nikki said. "He would drive if he had to but only certain places. He did not just get in his vehicle and take off. So from the beginning, we’ve been absolutely worried because this is not like him.”
“He loves his family. I don’t think that he would want to be away from his family or his home for this long," Brown added.
Hall’s white 2005 Ford F-150 is also still missing.
“The assumption has been made that since he is missing and his vehicle is missing, that he’s driving his vehicle, and that may not necessarily be the case. He’s been missing now for eleven days and I don’t think any assumptions should be made. We should look at all possibilities," Nikki said.
With each day that passes by, these granddaughters fear something may have happened to their grandfather.
“We don’t want to cast blame or cast any suspicion on anybody. We’re just focused on bringing him home, but like I said, you can’t rule anything out at this point. It’s been eleven days," Nikki said.
They’re asking for anyone with any information to come forward.
“If somebody just looks familiar or looks maybe it may or may not be him," Nikki said. “Please just call us. If you see his vehicle whether he’s with it or not, please just call us.”
Hall’s birthday is this Saturday and his granddaughters are hoping there will be a lot to celebrate on that day.
“We’re really hopeful that he’s found by then and we can all celebrate together," Brown said.
“That would be the ultimate celebration, not just for his birthday, but for all of us," Nikki added. “The best birthday present.”
Hall’s truck has a Mississippi car tag with the license plate number D8686L.
If you have any information call the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-2800 or the Hall-Brown Family at 601-385-2187.
