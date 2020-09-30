Curbside recycling services resume in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County can put their recycling carts along with garbage carts curbside to be serviced, beginning, Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Items collected in recycle carts will be placed in the garbage truck and landfilled until the recycling facility that’s used to process local recyclables is able to reopen.
As reported earlier this month, the facility was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally and Waste Management had temporarily suspended servicing the recycling carts until the situation could be further assessed and a decision made.
The county said that they’re hopeful that the recycling of materials will be able to resume by the end of October, but at this time, they don’t have a definitely timeline. Therefore, until the facility opens, residents can do one of the following:
- Place recyclable items in your garbage cart(s) or bags and they will be collected on regularly scheduled garbage days. But, do not put garbage in the recycling carts.
- Hold on to recyclable material until the recycling facility reopens and the items will be collected and recycled at that time
They also encourage everyone to follow their Facebook page for more recycling updates.
