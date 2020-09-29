Waveland’s city-wide boil water notice affecting residents, businesses

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Waveland is still under a city-wide boil water notice.
Since Monday, businesses, residents and even a school have had to switch gears to ensure safety under the advisory.
Some restaurants are choosing not to serve fountain drinks after the City of Waveland issued a city-wide boil water notice.
“We’re boiling water to make our tea. We’re just offering our tea and bottled drinks. We’re not offering any of our fountain drinks because the water goes through there,” said J’s Restaurant owner Louis Fouquet.
Fouquet decided dine-in customers will be served with to-go plates and cups until the notice is lifted. City officials said a private utility contractor broke a main water line affecting more than 2,500 residents and businesses.
The only school affected is Waveland Elementary. Bay-Waveland School District Superintendent Sandra Reed issued the following safety measures the school will take until further notice.
When boiling water, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests bringing water to a full boil for one minute then allow it to cool before use.
“Everybody stay safe. we just have to keep doing what we got to do. You know how 2020′s been. It is what it is. We just have to roll with the punches,” Fouquet said.
The city hopes to be able to lift the boil water notice by the middle of the week.
