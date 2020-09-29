U.S. Air Force trainees from Keesler training at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trainees from Keesler Air Force Base are receiving their Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.
It provides an opportunity for the trainees to operate alongside Army forces to simulate a realistic military deployment.
On Monday, the trainees were instructed in reporting improvised explosive devices, downed airmen rescue missions, weapons assembly and disassembly and securing the perimeter of their base.
According to Tech. Sgt. Katie Callen, the training is a combination of classroom instructions and boots on the ground.
“If something were to happen in the United States, outside the United States and we had to go to war, all airmen have to pick up a rifle and still support the team," Callen said. "So we provide the same training as we would to security forces, basic level training for every airman, period.”
“They come out here and for the first week, they have mostly classroom instruction," Callen added. "They apply a little bit, but it’s more of the tactical level items and then when they actually come out here to the forward operating base, it’s all application. It’s a culmination of everything they have had to learn so far, and now they have to apply it.”
Trainees conduct exercises in small groups, accompanied by one cadre member whose purpose is to appraise performance and provide feedback at the end of each checkpoint.
Instructor interaction along the route is minimal and limited to key learning points, which helps retain a sense of realism and urgency.
Keesler AFB was selected to be the proof of concept location for conducting basic military training outside of JBSA-Lackland AFB in Texas.
This was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic that required physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and other Centers for Disease Control measures that hindered training and threatened the Air Force’s single basic military training location, which then required additional locations in the event of an outbreak.
Specifically, Camp Shelby was chosen for BEAST due to its authentic “deployed” training environment and unique Joint Operations opportunity with the Army.
Air Force basic trainees utilize the same housing and quality of life training as Army recruits and units preparing for real-world deployments.
Camp Shelby provides not only facilities and infrastructure support, but also hands-on operational training with their Asymmetrical Warfare unit.
The trainees will receive their ID dog tags during a Culmination Ceremony which is held at the end of their training.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.