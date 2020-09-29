Ole Miss defense must improve after loss to Florida

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Like their archrival Mississippi State, Ole Miss also had a great day offensively Saturday with 613 yards of total offense in their season opener, but they couldn’t stop the Florida Gators from doing the same.
The Rebel defense surrendered 642 yards, 446 of it coming through the air. Florida QB Kyle Trask had a field day with Ole Miss' secondary, throwing 416 yards and six touchdowns, completing over 70 percent of his passes. It was the most yards of offense ever for Florida against an SEC opponent.
“Anytime you give up the numbers we gave up, it’s not just one area. We did not get very much rush and we did not cover well. That’s not a good combination," first-year head coach Lane Kiffin told media Monday at his weekly press conference. "Like I said during the game, that’s how you end up with a battle for the SEC offensive player of the year between a quarterback and a tight end. There are not a lot of positives to find there.”
The Rebels will look for a better effort this week when they travel to Kentucky, where they enter as seven-point underdogs.
