New development coming to Downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The four-story building on Magnolia Street across from City Hall used to be a Hancock Bank, but the plan is to convert the building into what will be known as the City Centre. The ground floor will have office space, with 28 apartments throughout the building, and even a rooftop bar.
Building owner Shannon Strunk hopes the updates will bring more foot traffic to downtown Pascagoula.
“I see this as an opportunity for us to really change the quality of life in Pascagoula. Look, I don’t want to go to Mobile, I don’t want to go to Gulfport to eat," Strunk said. "I want to stay here in Pascagoula. I want entertainment here. I think this is the catalyst that will change that.”
$4 million in RESTORE Act funding was awarded for the project, and Strunk plans to finish renovating the building by the end of 2021.
“You have people that are now investing, not talking about it, but actually investing in downtown Pascagoula," Strunk said. "These projects are going to happen. We’re not talking about them anymore. We are executing on that.”
As one project to revitalize downtown Pascagoula takes off, another project is approaching the finish line. Scranton’s owner Richard Chenoweth is excited to be opening the doors to Scranton’s market.
“We’re about three weeks away. We are on the downhill slide. We’ve been delayed with COVID concerns. You know how that goes, delay in shipping, delay in getting contractors here and everything like that, so it’s put us behind," Chenoweth said. "It’s worked out well for us anyway because we’ve been working around the construction upstairs and the apartments upstairs.”
Chenoweth hopes to have the four apartments, upstairs above the Scranton’s Market, completed by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.