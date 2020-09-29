Miss. House candidate arrested again, charged with witness tampering

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi House of Representatives candidate previously charged with cyberstalking is facing another felony charge in Forrest County after being arrested Monday.
David Morgan, 49, was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with felony tampering with a witness, according to the Forrest County Jail docket.
Morgan was previously arrested on Aug. 31 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and charged with cyberstalking. Two days later, a judge set his bond at $30,000 and he bonded out.
Morgan is a candidate to fill the House District 87 seat during a special election on Nov. 3.
Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed to WDAM after Morgan’s first arrest that he was still a candidate in the election.
Matthew Conoly and Joseph “Bubba” Tubb also qualified as candidates for the special election.
The seat became vacant after the March 31 resignation of William Andrews III, who won the district in a general election on Nov. 5, 2019.
The Mississippi Bureau of Instigation is the lead agency handling the investigation.
