2021 Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grant applications are available online

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi K-12 teachers can now apply online for 2021 Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grants to fund original classroom learning projects.
Funded by Hancock Whitney and administered by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation (GCCF), the Seal grants recognizes up to 10 outstanding teachers with individual one-time $2,000 grants.
The grants are intended to activate creative teaching proposals that enhance students' learning experiences.
Certified teachers at public and private schools in the eight Mississippi counties with Hancock Whitney locations— Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Madison, and Pearl River—are eligible to apply.
In order to apply, teachers must complete online letters of intent which detail how their proposed projects provide creative approaches to help students learn.
To learn more, you can go here.
Applications for 2021 grants are due November 16, 2020.
