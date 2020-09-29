Hancock Hawks in quarantine due to COVID-19

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock Hawks will not be on the field for the next two weeks because of COVID-19.
WLOX reached out to Hancock Athletic Director Jamie Sisco Thursday evening. Sisco said, “We are self-quarantining the team due to a COVID-19 issue.” Sisco would not comment any further on how many players tested positive.
The Hawks were scheduled to play St. Martin this Friday, but will instead be forced to forfeit the game. The Yellow Jackets will improve to 2-0 in Region 4-6A play without having played a district foe yet. St. Martin picked up their first district victory because of a forfeit by Gulfport in Week 4 because of differences in COVID-19 protocols between Jackson County and Gulfport school districts.
In a post on Twitter, St. Martin stated that they are still eager to play Friday night, seeking a new opponent for the Yellow Jackets homecoming game.
Hancock is scheduled to play Gulfport next week, which will also be forfeited according to MHSAA rules.
