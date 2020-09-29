Gulfport High to forfeit homecoming game after players, coach test positive for COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport High’s football team will forfeit its homecoming game this week against West Harrison after two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The entire team has been quarantined for 14 days, said an announcement from the district’s athletic department Tuesday morning.
“Gulfport High School is following CDC, Mississippi Department of Health, and Gulfport School District protocols with regard to contact tracing and the quarantining of these students," said Gulfport Director of Athletics Bryan Caldwell. "This is an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in our school and community.”
Gulfport High’s homecoming game was scheduled for Friday against West Harrison. District officials say the Admirals hope to return to the field for the Oct. 16th game against Harrison Central.
Gulfport has tentatively rescheduled its homecoming game for Oct. 23, which is when the Admirals play D’Iberville.
According to the MHSAA guidelines, quarantined teams will forfeit any games missed since they are unable to play.
