Fire breaks out in oceanography building at USM Gulf Coast Research Lab

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We are working to learn more about a fire that broke out late Monday at the USM Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs.
The call came in sometime after 9 p.m. at the facility, which is located at the south end of Halstead Drive near East Beach.
Firefighters in full gear went in and out of the oceanography building working to put out the fire.
People at the scene told WLOX they weren’t sure when or exactly where it started inside that building, or whether or not anyone was inside when it broke out. It’s also unclear how much damage the research lab received.
We are waiting to hear back from USM officials and will update this story once we know more.
