Beautiful fall weather today

That cold front lived up to its name! It was much cooler this morning, and we’ll stay mild this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Any rain will be gone this afternoon, and the clouds will clear out today. We’ll stay sunny and dry.
Tonight will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm up into the low 80s by Thursday with more sunshine.
Another cold front is expected by Friday, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Saturday will be a little cooler and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
In the tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Western Caribbean. It could become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. It’s too early to know if this may impact the Gulf Coast, so we’ll closely watch for changes.
