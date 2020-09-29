All Long Beach Middle School students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - All Long Beach Middle School students will be quarantined for two weeks beginning Sept. 30.
This comes after 15 students tested positive for COVID-19. Another 165 students are under quarantine. These numbers represent 35% of the total enrollment at the middle school.
The district said guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health is to quarantine a school building when 33% of students are positive and/or exposed to positive cases.
Students will begin distance learning as soon as possible and continue until they return to school Oct. 14. Students and parents will be notified when to pick up technology devices by the school administration.
Parents should contact the school directly at 228-864-3370 should they have any questions.
This announcement comes the same day Gulfport High School announced its football team will be quarantined for 14 days after two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Hancock High School has also had to forfeit its football game against St. Martin High School this week due to the team being in quarantine.
