Waveland issues citywide boil water notice
September 28, 2020

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Waveland has issued a boil water notice to all Waveland water customers after a break in a main water line.

City officials say Monday afternoon, a private utility contractor broke a main water line on the corner of Old Spanish Trail and McLaurin Street.

Waveland hopes to lift the boil water notice by mid-week. Until then, residents using tap water for drinking or cooking should bring their water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before consuming.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

