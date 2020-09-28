Waveland issues citywide boil water notice

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Waveland has issued a boil water notice to all Waveland water customers after a break in a main water line.
City officials say Monday afternoon, a private utility contractor broke a main water line on the corner of Old Spanish Trail and McLaurin Street.
Waveland hopes to lift the boil water notice by mid-week. Until then, residents using tap water for drinking or cooking should bring their water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before consuming.
