Traffic Alert: Accident on I-10W near Hwy 613 causing delays

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Monday afternoon accident on westbound I-10 between the two Moss Point exits is causing some significant delays for drivers. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging everyone to avoid the area until 6:30pm.
The crash happened on westbound I-10 between Highway 613 and Highway 63, but cars are now backed up to mile marker 70.
A driver stuck in the traffic told WLOX News it looked like a boat came off a trailer, causing a collision with an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Officers are on the scene directing traffic. We’ll update this story as we receive new information.
