Teen arrested in Gulfport shooting; Police looking for second suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in a drive-by shooting that happened on Highway 49 over the weekend. Police are now searching for a second suspect.
Kobe Hawthorne, 17, is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and five counts of aggravated assault.
Those charges stem from a shooting, which happened at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Highway 49. Two juveniles were shot, say police. Both victims were taken to the hospital but it’s unclear what their conditions are.
Gulfport Police are also looking for Kobe Hawthorne’s 20-year-old brother, Ahmad Hawthorne. He is also being charged with one count of aggravated assault and five counts of aggravated assault, said police.
Authorities are asking who has seen Hawthorne to please notify police immediately. He stands 6′1″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate HAL9409.
Kobe Hawthorne is being charged as an adult and was booked into Harrison County Jail with a $600,000 bond by the judge.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the Ahmad Hawthorne is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
