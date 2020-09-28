From Sweatember to Octobrrrr

Chilly changes this week will have you wanting to find your sweater. For now, we’re still mild and muggy this morning with temperatures mainly in the 70s and we’ll have a warm Monday afternoon in the 80s. Patchy fog will be possible mainly before 9 AM. Plan on quiet weather this morning with partly cloudy skies. Then, scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Rain chances will continue tonight as the front passes. And then, rain chances will decrease late overnight into Tuesday as see drier weather arriving behind the front. Tomorrow will be cooler with morning temps in the 50s and lower 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s. The rest of the week brings abundant sunshine along with crisp and dry air. Expect unseasonably cool afternoons in the 70s and rather chilly mornings mainly in the 50s. Thankfully, the tropics are mostly quiet for now. But, the National Hurricane Center is watching a west-northwest-moving disturbance in the southwest Caribbean with a low chance to develop over the next five days. While we are past the climatological peak of hurricane season, the season doesn’t officially come to an end until about two months from today.