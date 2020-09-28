St. John’s Episcopal Church continues to lend helping hand with regional disaster relief

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - St. John’s Episcopal Church continues to volunteer time to lend a helping hand.
Most recently, the St. John’s Episcopal Church disaster relief trailer spent a few weeks in Lake Charles.
For around three years, Junior Warden Hervey Purcell said St. John’s Episcopal Church has been traveling with their disaster relief trailer to neighboring states helping those in need.
“During that time, we have made trips to Florida for hurricane relief; we’ve done Hattiesburg for tornadoes," Purcell said. "We’ve done Louisiana for flooding. We’ve gone to Texas for flooding.”
Purcell said the disaster relief trailer is fitted with generators, first aid supplies and tools for all types of jobs.
“Shovels and rakes and hoses. I got two different types of fans. Vacuum cleaners for wet and dry," Purcell said.
When helping with disaster relief, Purcell believes preparation is key.
“This is what we wanted to do, to outfit the trailer as much as possible," Purcell said. "To have the equipment on there to be able to go in and muck the houses out, tear Sheetrock out, do minor electrical work and plumbing work, which we’ve done. Cut up trees and so forth.”
Growing up on the Coast, Purcell knows how damaging hurricanes can be and is helping to plan a relief trip to Florida. Purcell feels it is important to help out others that are experiencing a tragedy that he is so familiar with.
“It makes you feel like you’ve done something like payback," said Purcell. "I’m from the Coast. Many of our members have been here and been through several hurricanes over the years, and to be able to give back to those who have done things for us, it really feels good.”
If you are interested in helping with disaster relief or giving donations to St. John’s Episcopal Church, visit its Facebook page.
