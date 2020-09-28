Southern Miss partnering with MACRAO to offer virtual college fairs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss is partnering with the Mississippi Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers (MACRAO) in efforts to provide students safe ways of learning about the university.
MACRAO new virtual college fairs are statewide, open-registration events allowing students across the state access to explore affiliated colleges and meet school representatives online.
“We love meeting students and their families in-person to talk about the wonderful opportunities awaiting them at USM, but we’re also excited to have this safe alternative to tell them about our outstanding faculty, degree programs and incomparable student life experience,” said J.R. Gerhart, director of admissions for recruitment.
The MACRAO fall 2020 Virtual College Fair schedule includes the following:
*Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m.
*Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. – noon and 6-8 p.m.
*Tuesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. – noon and 6-8 p.m.
*Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (transfer and adult students)
*Thursday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – noon and 6-8 p.m.
The college fairs are free, but you must register for access here.
If you have any questions, you can contact the USM Office of Admissions at 601-266-5000 or email admissions@usm.edu.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.