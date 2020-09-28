Round Island Lighthouse opens to the public for first time in 6 months

Round Island Lighthouse tours continue in Pascagoula
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrés Fuentes | September 28, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 8:33 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The historic Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula is once again open for tours.

The lighthouse, which is located at the foot of the Pascagoula River bridge, has been closed to the public for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Round Island Lighthouse sits at the foot of the Pascagoula River Bridge, welcoming guests and residents to the city.
The Round Island Lighthouse sits at the foot of the Pascagoula River Bridge, welcoming guests and residents to the city. (Source: Jeff Rester)

It opened once again over the weekend for anyone who wants to explore the lighthouse and learn more about its history.

“You totally can just be flexible with your time,” said lighthouse tour guide Mac Nelson. “If you want to just stay up there awhile and just look at the scenery, the view up there is beautiful from the top.”

Tours are available every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets for the tour are $2 for adults and $1 for children.

Lighthouse Park is located under the high-rise bridge in Pascagoula and features a fishing pier, walking trail, playground, and more.
Lighthouse Park is located under the high-rise bridge in Pascagoula and features a fishing pier, walking trail, playground, and more. (Source: City of Pascagoula)

The Historic Round Island Lighthouse, which was built circa 1859, once stood off the coast of Pascagoula on Round Island. Over the years, it was severely damaged by hurricanes so the city moved the original lighthouse off the island and restored it in 2010.

Since then, Lighthouse Park has been built around the historic structure, providing walking paths, a park, beautiful scenery, a pier and boat launch.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.