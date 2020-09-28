Prison supervisor arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Greene Co. Jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A correctional supervisor at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County is facing criminal charges after being found with contraband.
Lt. LaShawn Lynette Coleman, 53, is charged with possession of alcoholic beverages within a correctional facility and trafficking in controlled substance.
Coleman was arrested following a search of her personal belongings after she arrived for work Sept. 19. 20 small packs of a green leafy substance were found in an envelope.
She carried in a bag along with food and water. Six $100 bills were found when she emptied her pockets.
Also, a plastic jug containing liquid believed to be alcohol, but labeled as Clorox, was confiscated during the search.
Coleman was taken to the Greene County Jail and later received bonds totaling $60,000. She has been with the agency for a total of 26 nonconsecutive years, starting with her initial hire date in February 1993. She has been a correctional supervisor since September 2007.
