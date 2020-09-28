Police investigating after Ocean Springs woman found dead by the road

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead by the road.
Ocean Springs officers responded to Hilltop Drive at 7 a.m. Monday concerning a woman lying in the grass next to the road.
After further investigation, it was determined the woman was dead and was identified as Laurie Gipson of Ocean Springs.
Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
