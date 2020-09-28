Phil Bryant on DC prayer march: ‘We were praying for our nation’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former governor Phil Bryant is calling his experience at the Washington Prayer March “remarkable.”
“That morning, that early Saturday morning, was so peaceful...” Bryant said in an interview Monday. “There was no sense of any threats at all. Strangely enough there was no Antifa, there was no counter-marches. It was the most peaceful time that all of us have had...”
The march, which was organized by evangelist Franklin Graham, was described as neither a protest nor a political event. Those who attended were asked not to bring political signs.
Bryant said hearing Vice President Mike Pence speak was “just remarkable" and when discussing the size of the crowd, “somebody said 50,000. That must be CNN reporting that cause I’ve seen 50,000 people in a football stadium in Oxford and there were many more people there than you could fit into any football stadium I know of in Mississippi.”
He said people of all ethnicities were at the prayer march and everyone was “peaceful” and “loving.”
“We were praying for our nation,” Bryant stated. “That God would not turn His back but would be kind enough one more time to forgive this nation of sins and deliver us from evil.”
He said he sees young men and women on the streets of different cities setting fires and attacking police officers. “That’s nothing but evil... They’re angry and hateful and are willing to attack people they don’t even know.”
“What if all of America looked like that crowd at the Mall that day?” Bryant asked. “What if America looked like that?”
