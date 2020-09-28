VIDEO: Morning fire at Hard Rock site caused heavy black smoke downtown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Burning roofing material in the upper part of the Hard Rock site caused heavy black smoke in the downtown area Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans.
The New Orleans Fire Department is responding.
At present, there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.
Demolition contractors were in the process of cutting steel girders when sparks ignited roofing materials on one of the upper floors, according to the NOFD.
Residents are advised to avoid the area due to heavy smoke. Nearby residents and business are advised to shut off external air intake, and turn off air conditioners, to limit smoke being brought indoors.
