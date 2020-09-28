Kamara: ‘We all have to do more;’ Saints lose back-to-back games for the first time in three seasons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are now staring down a losing streak. The Green Bay Packers beat the Saints in front of a nationally-televised audience on Sunday Night Football, 37-30.
The last time New Orleans lost back-to-back games was in 2017. The Saints opened the 2017 season losing to the Vikings and Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.
Drew Brees countered with 288 yards passing, with three touchdown passes also.
Alvin Kamara produced the play of the game with a 52-yard catch and run for a touchdown. His absolutely spellbinding score tied things up, 27-27.
Brees threw two touchdown passes in the first half. His first connection went to Kamara for an 11-yard touchdown.
Right before half, he found Emmanuel Sanders for a 10-yard score.
